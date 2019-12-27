A Head to Head Comparison of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) and At Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (ZM)

The shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. have decreased by more than -41.86% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 5.76% or $0.17 and now trades at $3.21. The shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM), has jumped by 8.79% year to date as of 12/26/2019. The shares currently trade at $67.45 and have been able to report a change of -0.22% over the past one week.

The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Thursday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. OAS has an EBITDA margin of 48.83%, this implies that the underlying business of OAS is more profitable. The ROI of OAS is 1.70% while that of ZM is 73.00%. These figures suggest that ZM ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OAS.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, OAS’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.63, while that of ZM is positive 0.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for OAS is 0.80 and that of ZM is 3.20. This implies that it is easier for OAS to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ZM. The debt ratio of OAS is 0.76 compared to 0.00 for ZM. OAS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ZM.

OAS currently trades at a P/B of 0.27, and a P/S of 0.43 while ZM trades at a forward P/E of 227.87, a P/B of 23.83, and a P/S of 34.13. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OAS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OAS is currently at a -29.76% to its one-year price target of 4.57. Looking at its rival pricing, ZM is at a -16.41% relative to its price target of 80.69.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), OAS is given a 2.70 while 2.50 placed for ZM. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for OAS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OAS is 4.88 while that of ZM is just 2.96. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ZM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Oasis Petroleum Inc. defeats that of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. when the two are compared, with OAS taking 7 out of the total factors that were been considered. OAS happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OAS is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OAS is better on when it is viewed on short interest.