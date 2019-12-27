A Head to Head Comparison of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (ISBC) and At Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (EGLE)

The shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. have increased by more than 15.67% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.33% or -$0.04 and now trades at $12.03. The shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE), has jumped by 3.25% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $4.76 and have been able to report a change of 16.38% over the past one week.

The stock of Investors Bancorp, Inc. and Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that ISBC will grow it’s earning at a 10.38% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to EGLE which will have a positive growth at a 69.67% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of EGLE implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ISBC has an EBITDA margin of 96.48%, this implies that the underlying business of ISBC is more profitable. The ROI of ISBC is 18.30% while that of EGLE is 4.60%. These figures suggest that ISBC ventures generate a higher ROI than that of EGLE.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ISBC’s free cash flow per share is a positive -0, while that of EGLE is negative -0.02.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The debt ratio of ISBC is 0.00 compared to 0.85 for EGLE. EGLE can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ISBC.

ISBC currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.61, a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 3.21 while EGLE trades at a forward P/E of 12.56, a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 1.20. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, EGLE is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ISBC is currently at a -14.07% to its one-year price target of 14.00. Looking at its rival pricing, EGLE is at a -23.72% relative to its price target of 6.24.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ISBC is given a 2.00 while 1.90 placed for EGLE. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for ISBC stocks.

Conclusion

The stock of Investors Bancorp, Inc. defeats that of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. when the two are compared, with ISBC taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ISBC happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ISBC is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ISBC is better on when it is viewed on short interest.