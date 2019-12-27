22nd Century Group, Inc. (XXII) and Equinor ASA (EQNR) Go Head-to-head

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) shares are down more than -55.02% this year and recently increased 2.75% or $0.03 to settle at $1.12. Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR), on the other hand, is down -6.00% year to date as of 12/26/2019. It currently trades at $19.90 and has returned 3.48% during the past week.

22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) and Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, EQNR is expected to grow at a 8.10% annual rate. All else equal, EQNR’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. XXII’s ROI is -33.00% while EQNR has a ROI of 12.80%. The interpretation is that EQNR’s business generates a higher return on investment than XXII’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. XXII’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.02. Comparatively, EQNR’s free cash flow per share was +1.82. On a percent-of-sales basis, XXII’s free cash flow was -0.01% while EQNR converted 7.63% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, EQNR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. XXII has a current ratio of 9.50 compared to 1.30 for EQNR. This means that XXII can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. XXII’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.02 versus a D/E of 0.70 for EQNR. EQNR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

XXII trades at a P/B of 2.55, and a P/S of 5.64, compared to a forward P/E of 10.33, a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 0.94 for EQNR. XXII is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. XXII is currently priced at a -90.26% to its one-year price target of 11.50. Comparatively, EQNR is -16.74% relative to its price target of 23.90. This suggests that XXII is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. XXII has a beta of 1.28 and EQNR’s beta is 1.01. EQNR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. XXII has a short ratio of 10.01 compared to a short interest of 1.99 for EQNR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for EQNR.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) beats 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSE:XXII) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. EQNR higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, EQNR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, EQNR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.