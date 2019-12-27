2 Top Movers Choose Wisely: Fox Corporation (FOXA), Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL)

The shares of Fox Corporation have decreased by more than -1.84% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.41% or -$0.16 and now trades at $37.30. The shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL), has jumped by 6.30% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $10.12 and have been able to report a change of 2.22% over the past one week.

The stock of Fox Corporation and Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that FOXA will grow it’s earning at a 5.53% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to LL which will have a positive growth at a 30.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of LL implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. FOXA has an EBITDA margin of 61.15%, this implies that the underlying business of FOXA is more profitable. The ROI of FOXA is 9.50% while that of LL is -24.30%. These figures suggest that FOXA ventures generate a higher ROI than that of LL.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, FOXA’s free cash flow per share is a positive 1.42, while that of LL is negative -0.69.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for FOXA is 3.70 and that of LL is 1.50. This implies that it is easier for FOXA to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than LL. The debt ratio of FOXA is 0.65 compared to 0.62 for LL. FOXA can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than LL.

FOXA currently trades at a forward P/E of 13.48, a P/B of 2.25, and a P/S of 1.98 while LL trades at a forward P/E of 21.76, a P/B of 2.02, and a P/S of 0.27. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, FOXA is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of FOXA is currently at a -1.79% to its one-year price target of 37.98. Looking at its rival pricing, LL is at a 8.93% relative to its price target of 9.29.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), FOXA is given a 2.60 while 3.00 placed for LL. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for LL stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for FOXA is 6.91 while that of LL is just 11.02. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for FOXA stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. defeats that of Fox Corporation when the two are compared, with LL taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. LL happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, LL is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for LL is better on when it is viewed on short interest.