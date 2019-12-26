Zynga Inc. (ZNGA) vs. Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL): Comparing the Multimedia & Graphics Software Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) shares are up more than 61.07% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.05 to settle at $6.33. Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL), on the other hand, is up 27.58% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $62.86 and has returned -0.95% during the past week.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) are the two most active stocks in the Multimedia & Graphics Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ZNGA to grow earnings at a 19.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, XEL is expected to grow at a 5.20% annual rate. All else equal, ZNGA’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 27.13% for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL). ZNGA’s ROI is -0.30% while XEL has a ROI of 6.10%. The interpretation is that XEL’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZNGA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ZNGA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, XEL’s free cash flow per share was -0.59. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZNGA’s free cash flow was 0.01% while XEL converted -2.68% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZNGA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. ZNGA has a current ratio of 2.10 compared to 0.70 for XEL. This means that ZNGA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZNGA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 1.42 for XEL. XEL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZNGA trades at a forward P/E of 23.89, a P/B of 3.09, and a P/S of 5.15, compared to a forward P/E of 22.57, a P/B of 2.48, and a P/S of 2.89 for XEL. ZNGA is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ZNGA is currently priced at a -14.92% to its one-year price target of 7.44. Comparatively, XEL is -2.83% relative to its price target of 64.69. This suggests that ZNGA is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. ZNGA has a beta of 0.29 and XEL’s beta is 0.10. XEL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZNGA has a short ratio of 4.46 compared to a short interest of 5.08 for XEL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZNGA.

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) beats Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZNGA is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. ZNGA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, ZNGA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.