YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC) Go Head-to-head

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) shares are down more than -26.35% this year and recently decreased -1.69% or -$0.04 to settle at $2.32. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC), on the other hand, is up 30.34% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $194.91 and has returned 2.35% during the past week.

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) and Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) are the two most active stocks in the Trucking industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, NSC is expected to grow at a 10.15% annual rate. All else equal, NSC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 46.33% for Norfolk Southern Corporation (NSC). YRCW’s ROI is 23.10% while NSC has a ROI of 11.90%. The interpretation is that YRCW’s business generates a higher return on investment than NSC’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. YRCW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.06. Comparatively, NSC’s free cash flow per share was +1.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, YRCW’s free cash flow was 0.04% while NSC converted 2.44% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NSC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. YRCW has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 0.70 for NSC. This means that YRCW can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

YRCW trades at a P/S of 0.02, compared to a forward P/E of 17.33, a P/B of 3.35, and a P/S of 4.44 for NSC. YRCW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. YRCW is currently priced at a -65.63% to its one-year price target of 6.75. Comparatively, NSC is -4.23% relative to its price target of 203.52. This suggests that YRCW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. YRCW has a beta of 4.58 and NSC’s beta is 1.37. NSC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. YRCW has a short ratio of 6.08 compared to a short interest of 2.58 for NSC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NSC.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) beats YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NSC generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, YRCW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, NSC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.