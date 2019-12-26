Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) vs. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC): Which is the Better Investment?

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) shares are up more than 16.80% this year and recently increased 0.02% or $0.01 to settle at $53.82. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC), on the other hand, is up 3.32% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $60.97 and has returned -0.39% during the past week.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) and Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) are the two most active stocks in the Money Center Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect WFC to grow earnings at a 7.77% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, MPC is expected to grow at a 16.20% annual rate. All else equal, MPC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 6.72% for Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC). WFC’s ROI is 10.60% while MPC has a ROI of 7.20%. The interpretation is that WFC’s business generates a higher return on investment than MPC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.58. Comparatively, MPC’s free cash flow per share was +1.57. On a percent-of-sales basis, WFC’s free cash flow was -2.43% while MPC converted 1.06% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MPC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.34 versus a D/E of 0.85 for MPC. WFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WFC trades at a forward P/E of 12.50, a P/B of 1.37, and a P/S of 3.40, compared to a forward P/E of 8.22, a P/B of 1.19, and a P/S of 0.31 for MPC. WFC is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. WFC is currently priced at a 3.92% to its one-year price target of 51.79. Comparatively, MPC is -24.62% relative to its price target of 80.88. This suggests that MPC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. WFC has a beta of 1.11 and MPC’s beta is 1.68. WFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WFC has a short ratio of 1.91 compared to a short interest of 2.67 for MPC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WFC.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) beats Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MPC is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, MPC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, MPC is more undervalued relative to its price target.