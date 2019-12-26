Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) vs. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD): Breaking Down the Property Management Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares are down more than -27.37% this year and recently increased 0.28% or $0.01 to settle at $3.53. Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD), on the other hand, is up 15.42% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $151.80 and has returned 5.39% during the past week.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) and Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, PXD is expected to grow at a 26.70% annual rate. All else equal, PXD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 31.76% for Pioneer Natural Resources Company (PXD). WPG’s ROI is 6.00% while PXD has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that PXD’s business generates a higher return on investment than WPG’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, PXD’s free cash flow per share was -0.15. On a percent-of-sales basis, WPG’s free cash flow was -0.01% while PXD converted -0.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WPG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.88 versus a D/E of 0.19 for PXD. WPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WPG trades at a P/B of 1.07, and a P/S of 0.98, compared to a forward P/E of 17.30, a P/B of 2.14, and a P/S of 2.72 for PXD. WPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. WPG is currently priced at a 0.86% to its one-year price target of 3.50. Comparatively, PXD is -13.88% relative to its price target of 176.27. This suggests that PXD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WPG has a beta of 0.92 and PXD’s beta is 1.25. WPG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WPG has a short ratio of 18.23 compared to a short interest of 2.48 for PXD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PXD.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company (NYSE:PXD) beats Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PXD is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, WPG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PXD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PXD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.