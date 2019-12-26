VMware, Inc. (VMW) and Energous Corporation (WATT) Go Head-to-head

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) shares are up more than 10.13% this year and recently decreased -1.09% or -$1.66 to settle at $151.02. Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT), on the other hand, is down -68.22% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.84 and has returned -2.65% during the past week.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) and Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) are the two most active stocks in the Technical & System Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VMW to grow earnings at a 7.45% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. VMware, Inc. (VMW) has an EBITDA margin of 25.44%. This suggests that VMW underlying business is more profitable VMW’s ROI is 33.20% while WATT has a ROI of -276.80%. The interpretation is that VMW’s business generates a higher return on investment than WATT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VMW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.84. Comparatively, WATT’s free cash flow per share was -0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, VMW’s free cash flow was 8.41% while WATT converted -1.24% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VMW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. VMW has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 6.50 for WATT. This means that WATT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VMW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.84 versus a D/E of 0.00 for WATT. VMW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VMW trades at a forward P/E of 21.52, a P/B of 10.63, and a P/S of 6.25, compared to a P/B of 2.67, and a P/S of 288.24 for WATT. VMW is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VMW is currently priced at a -16.48% to its one-year price target of 180.81. Comparatively, WATT is -72.74% relative to its price target of 6.75. This suggests that WATT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VMW has a beta of 0.86 and WATT’s beta is 1.65. VMW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VMW has a short ratio of 6.62 compared to a short interest of 11.85 for WATT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VMW.

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) beats Energous Corporation (NASDAQ:WATT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VMW is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, VMW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.