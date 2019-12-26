Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) vs. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (LTRPA): Comparing the Electric Utilities Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) shares are up more than 2.62% this year and recently decreased -0.68% or -$0.16 to settle at $23.49. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA), on the other hand, is down -53.87% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $7.33 and has returned 2.52% during the past week.

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) and Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) are the two most active stocks in the Electric Utilities industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VST to grow earnings at a 21.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Vistra Energy Corp. (VST) has an EBITDA margin of 58.69%. This suggests that VST underlying business is more profitable VST’s ROI is 2.60% while LTRPA has a ROI of 8.60%. The interpretation is that LTRPA’s business generates a higher return on investment than VST’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VST’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.55. Comparatively, LTRPA’s free cash flow per share was -0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, VST’s free cash flow was 8.26% while LTRPA converted -1.49% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VST is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VST has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.70 for LTRPA. This means that LTRPA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VST’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.49 versus a D/E of 1.70 for LTRPA. LTRPA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VST trades at a forward P/E of 10.24, a P/B of 1.48, and a P/S of 1.00, compared to a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 0.36 for LTRPA. VST is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VST is currently priced at a -29.67% to its one-year price target of 33.40. Comparatively, LTRPA is -8.38% relative to its price target of 8.00. This suggests that VST is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VST has a short ratio of 2.53 compared to a short interest of 1.78 for LTRPA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LTRPA.

Vistra Energy Corp. (NYSE:VST) beats Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VST is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. VST is more undervalued relative to its price target.