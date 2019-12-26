Vale S.A. (VALE) vs. Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS): Which is the Better Investment?

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares are up more than 2.12% this year and recently increased 1.28% or $0.17 to settle at $13.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), on the other hand, is up 167.58% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $14.61 and has returned 1.88% during the past week.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) and Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) are the two most active stocks in the Industrial Metals & Minerals industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, VIPS is expected to grow at a 4.95% annual rate. All else equal, VIPS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.41% for Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS). VALE’s ROI is 19.20% while VIPS has a ROI of 7.70%. The interpretation is that VALE’s business generates a higher return on investment than VIPS’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. VALE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.32. Comparatively, VIPS’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, VALE’s free cash flow was 32.54% while VIPS converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VALE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VALE has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.90 for VIPS. This means that VALE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VALE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.40 versus a D/E of 0.09 for VIPS. VALE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VALE trades at a forward P/E of 8.07, a P/B of 1.62, and a P/S of 2.00, compared to a forward P/E of 12.32, a P/B of 3.35, and a P/S of 0.73 for VIPS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VALE is currently priced at a -8.12% to its one-year price target of 14.66. Comparatively, VIPS is 10.43% relative to its price target of 13.23. This suggests that VALE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. VALE has a beta of 1.18 and VIPS’s beta is 1.98. VALE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VALE has a short ratio of 1.43 compared to a short interest of 1.74 for VIPS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VALE.

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) beats Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VALE is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, VALE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, VALE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VALE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.