Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Go Head-to-head

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) shares are up more than 37.82% this year and recently increased 0.12% or $0.03 to settle at $24.45. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB), on the other hand, is up 20.44% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $137.23 and has returned 1.49% during the past week.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) and Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) are the two most active stocks in the Chemicals – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect UNVR to grow earnings at a 5.27% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, KMB is expected to grow at a 5.39% annual rate. All else equal, KMB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 14.63% for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB). UNVR’s ROI is 9.80% while KMB has a ROI of 24.20%. The interpretation is that KMB’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNVR’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. UNVR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.11. Comparatively, KMB’s free cash flow per share was +0.68. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNVR’s free cash flow was 2.17% while KMB converted 1.26% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNVR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. UNVR has a current ratio of 1.80 compared to 0.70 for KMB. This means that UNVR can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

UNVR trades at a forward P/E of 15.03, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 0.45, compared to a forward P/E of 18.98, and a P/S of 2.56 for KMB. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UNVR is currently priced at a -12.68% to its one-year price target of 28.00. Comparatively, KMB is -1.02% relative to its price target of 138.64. This suggests that UNVR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. UNVR has a beta of 1.60 and KMB’s beta is 0.52. KMB’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UNVR has a short ratio of 6.28 compared to a short interest of 5.25 for KMB. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for KMB.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) beats Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. KMB has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. Finally, KMB has better sentiment signals based on short interest.