Unit Corporation (UNT) vs. Switch, Inc. (SWCH): Breaking Down the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares are down more than -94.64% this year and recently increased 2.03% or $0.01 to settle at $0.76. Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH), on the other hand, is up 110.86% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $14.76 and has returned 0.61% during the past week.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect UNT to grow earnings at a 44.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SWCH is expected to grow at a 35.56% annual rate. All else equal, UNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. UNT’s ROI is -0.20% while SWCH has a ROI of 7.00%. The interpretation is that SWCH’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNT’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. UNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.50. Comparatively, SWCH’s free cash flow per share was -0.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNT’s free cash flow was -0% while SWCH converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. UNT has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 0.80 for SWCH. This means that SWCH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UNT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 3.19 for SWCH. SWCH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UNT trades at a P/B of 0.03, and a P/S of 0.06, compared to a forward P/E of 60.00, a P/B of 5.90, and a P/S of 8.03 for SWCH. UNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UNT is currently priced at a -84.17% to its one-year price target of 4.80. Comparatively, SWCH is -13.43% relative to its price target of 17.05. This suggests that UNT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. UNT has a short ratio of 8.09 compared to a short interest of 7.78 for SWCH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SWCH.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) beats Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNT is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UNT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UNT is more undervalued relative to its price target.