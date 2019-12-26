Uncovering the next great stocks: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC), Cortexyme, Inc. (CRTX)

The shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) have decreased by more than -0.11% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.23% or $0.02 and now trades at $8.86. The shares of Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX), has jumped by 96.11% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $64.50 and have been able to report a change of 52.70% over the past one week.

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and Cortexyme, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that CRTX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of ERIC.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ERIC is 1.30 and that of CRTX is 20.30. This implies that it is easier for ERIC to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CRTX. The debt ratio of ERIC is 0.63 compared to 0.00 for CRTX. ERIC can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CRTX.

ERIC currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.75, a P/B of 3.53, and a P/S of 1.24 while CRTX trades at a P/B of 13.61, This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ERIC is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ERIC is currently at a -18.64% to its one-year price target of 10.89. Looking at its rival pricing, CRTX is at a 85.61% relative to its price target of 34.75.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ERIC is given a 1.90 while 2.50 placed for CRTX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for CRTX stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ERIC is 2.09 while that of CRTX is just 5.27. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ERIC stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) defeats that of Cortexyme, Inc. when the two are compared, with ERIC taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ERIC happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ERIC is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ERIC is better on when it is viewed on short interest.