Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (UGP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) Go Head-to-head

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) shares are down more than -10.19% this year and recently decreased -1.62% or -$0.1 to settle at $6.08. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN), on the other hand, is up 1.43% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $86.37 and has returned 3.59% during the past week.

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UGP to grow earnings at a 0.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 0.91% for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN). UGP’s ROI is 5.10% while BMRN has a ROI of -1.50%. The interpretation is that UGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than BMRN’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. UGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, BMRN’s free cash flow per share was +0.20. On a percent-of-sales basis, UGP’s free cash flow was 0.72% while BMRN converted 2.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BMRN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. UGP has a current ratio of 3.00 compared to 3.80 for BMRN. This means that BMRN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UGP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.72 versus a D/E of 0.28 for BMRN. UGP is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UGP trades at a forward P/E of 22.11, a P/B of 2.76, and a P/S of 0.31, compared to a forward P/E of 526.65, a P/B of 5.04, and a P/S of 9.71 for BMRN. UGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UGP is currently priced at a 13.01% to its one-year price target of 5.38. Comparatively, BMRN is -24.9% relative to its price target of 115.00. This suggests that BMRN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. UGP has a beta of 0.33 and BMRN’s beta is 1.32. UGP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UGP has a short ratio of 3.98 compared to a short interest of 5.17 for BMRN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UGP.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BMRN is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UGP is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, BMRN is more undervalued relative to its price target.