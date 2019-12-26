Truist Financial Corporation (TFC) vs. A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS): Which is the Better Investment?

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) shares are up more than 29.64% this year and recently decreased -0.07% or -$0.04 to settle at $56.16. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS), on the other hand, is up 11.24% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $47.50 and has returned 1.47% during the past week.

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) and A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) are the two most active stocks in the Regional – Southeast Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TFC to grow earnings at a 7.21% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AOS is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, AOS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 19.94% for A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS). TFC’s ROI is 9.80% while AOS has a ROI of 22.90%. The interpretation is that AOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than TFC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TFC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.79. Comparatively, AOS’s free cash flow per share was +0.52. On a percent-of-sales basis, TFC’s free cash flow was 4.66% while AOS converted 2.66% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TFC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TFC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.82 versus a D/E of 0.19 for AOS. TFC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TFC trades at a forward P/E of 12.92, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 8.60, compared to a forward P/E of 19.06, a P/B of 4.71, and a P/S of 2.53 for AOS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TFC has a beta of 1.18 and AOS’s beta is 1.47. TFC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TFC has a short ratio of 8.74 compared to a short interest of 5.10 for AOS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AOS.

A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) beats Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AOS has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, AOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.