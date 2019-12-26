Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) vs. At Energy Recovery, Inc. (ERII): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Trip.com Group Limited have increased by more than 27.38% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.55% or -$0.19 and now trades at $34.47. The shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII), has jumped by 48.44% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $9.99 and have been able to report a change of 7.42% over the past one week.

The stock of Trip.com Group Limited and Energy Recovery, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that TCOM will grow it’s earning at a 13.68% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to ERII which will have a positive growth at a 20.00% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of ERII implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of TCOM is 1.20% while that of ERII is 18.20%. These figures suggest that ERII ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TCOM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TCOM’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TCOM is 1.00 and that of ERII is 4.30. This implies that it is easier for TCOM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than ERII. The debt ratio of TCOM is 0.57 compared to 0.00 for ERII. TCOM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ERII.

TCOM currently trades at a forward P/E of 3.09, a P/B of 1.36, and a P/S of 3.80 while ERII trades at a forward P/E of 45.41, a P/B of 4.08, and a P/S of 6.37. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TCOM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. Looking at its rival pricing, ERII is at a -28.64% relative to its price target of 14.00.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TCOM is 3.07 while that of ERII is just 21.52. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for TCOM stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Energy Recovery, Inc. defeats that of Trip.com Group Limited when the two are compared, with ERII taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. ERII happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ERII is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ERII is better on when it is viewed on short interest.