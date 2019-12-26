TOTAL S.A. (TOT) vs. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Breaking Down the Major Integrated Oil & Gas Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) shares are up more than 4.98% this year and recently decreased -0.47% or -$0.26 to settle at $54.78. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR), on the other hand, is down -13.32% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $17.77 and has returned 1.43% during the past week.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) and ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) are the two most active stocks in the Major Integrated Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TOT to grow earnings at a 0.50% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARR is expected to grow at a 0.17% annual rate. All else equal, TOT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TOT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.04. Comparatively, ARR’s free cash flow per share was -1.73. On a percent-of-sales basis, TOT’s free cash flow was 2.96% while ARR converted -0.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TOT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TOT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 8.45 for ARR. ARR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TOT trades at a forward P/E of 9.88, a P/B of 1.24, and a P/S of 0.80, compared to a forward P/E of 7.69, a P/B of 0.76, for ARR. TOT is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TOT is currently priced at a -20.94% to its one-year price target of 69.29. Comparatively, ARR is -1.99% relative to its price target of 18.13. This suggests that TOT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. TOT has a beta of 0.74 and ARR’s beta is 0.67. ARR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TOT has a short ratio of 1.07 compared to a short interest of 3.95 for ARR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TOT.

TOTAL S.A. (NYSE:TOT) beats ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TOT is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. TOT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TOT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.