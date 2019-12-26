Tocagen Inc. (TOCA) vs. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM): Breaking Down the Biotechnology Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM), on the other hand, is down -64.32% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.80 and has returned -7.77% during the past week.

Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) and Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.16% for Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (RYAM). TOCA’s ROI is -56.40% while RYAM has a ROI of 9.20%. The interpretation is that RYAM’s business generates a higher return on investment than TOCA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TOCA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.54. Comparatively, RYAM’s free cash flow per share was -0.33. On a percent-of-sales basis, TOCA’s free cash flow was -0.07% while RYAM converted -0.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TOCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. TOCA has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 2.10 for RYAM. This means that RYAM can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TOCA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.40 versus a D/E of 1.93 for RYAM. RYAM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TOCA trades at a P/B of 0.57, and a P/S of 311.99, compared to a P/B of 0.33, and a P/S of 0.14 for RYAM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TOCA is currently priced at a -53% to its one-year price target of 1.00. Comparatively, RYAM is -41.54% relative to its price target of 6.50. This suggests that TOCA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. TOCA has a short ratio of 4.05 compared to a short interest of 3.51 for RYAM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for RYAM.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) beats Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. RYAM has a higher cash conversion rate, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, RYAM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, RYAM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.