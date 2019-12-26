The Gap, Inc. (GPS) vs. Zosano Pharma Corporation (ZSAN): Which is the Better Investment?

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) shares are down more than -31.52% this year and recently decreased -0.11% or -$0.02 to settle at $17.64. Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN), on the other hand, is down -34.43% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.39 and has returned -3.47% during the past week.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) and Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) are the two most active stocks in the Apparel Stores industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect GPS to grow earnings at a -13.45% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Gap, Inc. (GPS) has an EBITDA margin of 10.98%. This suggests that GPS underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GPS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.92. Comparatively, ZSAN’s free cash flow per share was -0.72.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. GPS has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.50 for ZSAN. This means that GPS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. GPS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.34 versus a D/E of 0.94 for ZSAN. ZSAN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

GPS trades at a forward P/E of 10.53, a P/B of 1.82, and a P/S of 0.41, compared to a P/B of 2.40, for ZSAN. GPS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. GPS is currently priced at a 7.89% to its one-year price target of 16.35. Comparatively, ZSAN is -86.1% relative to its price target of 10.00. This suggests that ZSAN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GPS has a beta of 0.73 and ZSAN’s beta is 2.58. GPS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. GPS has a short ratio of 5.24 compared to a short interest of 6.23 for ZSAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPS.

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) beats Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ:ZSAN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GPS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, GPS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.