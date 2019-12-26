The Boeing Company (BA) vs. Oragenics, Inc. (OGEN): Breaking Down the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares are up more than 3.26% this year and recently decreased -1.35% or -$4.55 to settle at $333.00. Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN), on the other hand, is down -36.19% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.55 and has returned 3.47% during the past week.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BA to grow earnings at a 8.67% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Boeing Company (BA) has an EBITDA margin of 8.28%. This suggests that BA underlying business is more profitable

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. BA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -7.11. Comparatively, OGEN’s free cash flow per share was -0.07.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. BA has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 10.20 for OGEN. This means that OGEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

BA trades at a forward P/E of 18.64, and a P/S of 2.06, compared to a P/B of 1.77, for OGEN. BA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. BA is currently priced at a -9.79% to its one-year price target of 369.15. Comparatively, OGEN is -75.56% relative to its price target of 2.25. This suggests that OGEN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. BA has a beta of 1.21 and OGEN’s beta is 1.71. BA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BA has a short ratio of 1.10 compared to a short interest of 2.82 for OGEN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BA.

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) beats Oragenics, Inc. (NYSE:OGEN) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. BA is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. Finally, BA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.