The Allstate Corporation (ALL) is better stock pick than At Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD)

The shares of The Allstate Corporation have increased by more than 34.54% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 0.26% or $0.29 and now trades at $111.17. The shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD), has jumped by 61.45% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $14.00 and have been able to report a change of 7.61% over the past one week.

The stock of The Allstate Corporation and Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. ALL has an EBITDA margin of 10.38%, this implies that the underlying business of ALL is more profitable. The ROI of ALL is 8.60% while that of IRWD is -109.80%. These figures suggest that ALL ventures generate a higher ROI than that of IRWD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, ALL’s free cash flow per share is a positive 3.7, while that of IRWD is positive 0.01.

ALL currently trades at a forward P/E of 10.79, a P/B of 1.58, and a P/S of 0.85 while IRWD trades at a forward P/E of 22.29, and a P/S of 5.02. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, ALL is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ALL is currently at a -4.48% to its one-year price target of 116.38. Looking at its rival pricing, IRWD is at a -1.75% relative to its price target of 14.25.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ALL is given a 2.50 while 2.50 placed for IRWD. This means that analysts are equally bullish on their outlook for the two stocks stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ALL is 2.97 while that of IRWD is just 17.84. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for ALL stock.

Conclusion

