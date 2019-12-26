Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) vs. Soliton, Inc. (SOLY): Breaking Down the Drug Manufacturers – Other Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) shares are down more than -34.82% this year and recently increased 0.90% or $0.09 to settle at $10.05. Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY), on the other hand, is up 152.98% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $12.32 and has returned 10.59% during the past week.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) and Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Manufacturers – Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TEVA to grow earnings at a -4.05% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TEVA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.70. Comparatively, SOLY’s free cash flow per share was -0.17.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. TEVA has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 3.30 for SOLY. This means that SOLY can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TEVA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.95 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SOLY. TEVA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TEVA trades at a forward P/E of 4.11, a P/B of 0.80, and a P/S of 0.61, compared to a P/B of 27.38, for SOLY. TEVA is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TEVA is currently priced at a 13.05% to its one-year price target of 8.89. Comparatively, SOLY is -44% relative to its price target of 22.00. This suggests that SOLY is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TEVA has a short ratio of 3.43 compared to a short interest of 5.00 for SOLY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TEVA.

Soliton, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOLY) beats Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SOLY has higher cash flow per share, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SOLY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, SOLY is more undervalued relative to its price target.