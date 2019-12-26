Taking Tally Of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI), Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (UEPS)

The shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. have increased by more than 237.93% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 5.42% or $1.98 and now trades at $38.49. The shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), has slumped by -23.24% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.60 and have been able to report a change of -3.23% over the past one week.

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. These figures suggest that ITCI ventures generate a higher ROI than that of UEPS.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for ITCI is 7.80 and that of UEPS is 1.20. This implies that it is easier for ITCI to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than UEPS. The debt ratio of ITCI is 0.00 compared to 0.31 for UEPS. UEPS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than ITCI.

ITCI currently trades at a P/B of 9.36, while UEPS trades at a forward P/E of 12.86, a P/B of 0.67, and a P/S of 0.63. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, UEPS is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of ITCI is currently at a 52.62% to its one-year price target of 25.22. Looking at its rival pricing, UEPS is at a -48.57% relative to its price target of 7.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), ITCI is given a 1.40 while 2.00 placed for UEPS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for UEPS stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for ITCI is 5.31 while that of UEPS is just 1.32. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for UEPS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. defeats that of Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. when the two are compared, with ITCI taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. ITCI happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, ITCI is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for ITCI is better on when it is viewed on short interest.