T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC) Go Head-to-head

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares are up more than 21.55% this year and recently increased 0.47% or $0.36 to settle at $77.32. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC), on the other hand, is up 15.91% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $18.58 and has returned 2.31% during the past week.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) are the two most active stocks in the Wireless Communications industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TMUS to grow earnings at a 21.15% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DOC is expected to grow at a 9.70% annual rate. All else equal, TMUS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 63.87% for Physicians Realty Trust (DOC). TMUS’s ROI is 7.80% while DOC has a ROI of 1.20%. The interpretation is that TMUS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DOC’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. TMUS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, DOC’s free cash flow per share was -0.03. On a percent-of-sales basis, TMUS’s free cash flow was 0.53% while DOC converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TMUS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TMUS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.08 versus a D/E of 0.66 for DOC. TMUS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TMUS trades at a forward P/E of 16.18, a P/B of 2.38, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a forward P/E of 57.17, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 8.49 for DOC. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. TMUS is currently priced at a -14.24% to its one-year price target of 90.16. Comparatively, DOC is -4.86% relative to its price target of 19.53. This suggests that TMUS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. TMUS has a beta of 0.37 and DOC’s beta is 0.38. TMUS’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. TMUS has a short ratio of 3.63 compared to a short interest of 2.39 for DOC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DOC.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) beats Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TMUS is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, TMUS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, TMUS is more undervalued relative to its price target.