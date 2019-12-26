SSR Mining Inc. (SSRM) vs. At Incyte Corporation (INCY): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of SSR Mining Inc. have increased by more than 52.11% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 4.79% or $0.84 and now trades at $18.39. The shares of Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY), has jumped by 43.78% year to date as of 12/24/2019. The shares currently trade at $91.43 and have been able to report a change of 0.13% over the past one week.

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. and Incyte Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Tuesday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SSRM has an EBITDA margin of 1.92%, this implies that the underlying business of INCY is more profitable. The ROI of SSRM is 1.80% while that of INCY is 6.30%. These figures suggest that INCY ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SSRM.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, SSRM’s free cash flow per share is a positive 0.01, while that of INCY is positive 15.1.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SSRM is 4.00 and that of INCY is 5.00. This implies that it is easier for SSRM to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than INCY. The debt ratio of SSRM is 0.26 compared to 0.02 for INCY. SSRM can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than INCY.

SSRM currently trades at a forward P/E of 16.06, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 4.28 while INCY trades at a forward P/E of 29.69, a P/B of 8.12, and a P/S of 9.45. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SSRM is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SSRM is currently at a 56.51% to its one-year price target of 11.75. Looking at its rival pricing, INCY is at a -3.76% relative to its price target of 95.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SSRM is given a 2.30 while 2.20 placed for INCY. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SSRM stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SSRM is 3.87 while that of INCY is just 3.69. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for INCY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of SSR Mining Inc. defeats that of Incyte Corporation when the two are compared, with SSRM taking 4 out of the total factors that were been considered. SSRM happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SSRM is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SSRM is better on when it is viewed on short interest.