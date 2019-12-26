Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (SIRI) vs. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL): Breaking Down the Broadcasting – Radio Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) shares are up more than 25.04% this year and recently increased 0.71% or $0.05 to settle at $7.14. PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL), on the other hand, is up 29.25% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $108.69 and has returned 0.21% during the past week.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) and PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – Radio industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SIRI to grow earnings at a 6.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, PYPL is expected to grow at a 18.38% annual rate. All else equal, PYPL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 24.78% for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL). SIRI’s ROI is 29.20% while PYPL has a ROI of 10.90%. The interpretation is that SIRI’s business generates a higher return on investment than PYPL’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SIRI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.09. Comparatively, PYPL’s free cash flow per share was +0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, SIRI’s free cash flow was 6.92% while PYPL converted 5.93% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SIRI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SIRI has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.40 for PYPL. This means that PYPL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

SIRI trades at a forward P/E of 27.36, and a P/S of 4.31, compared to a forward P/E of 31.09, a P/B of 7.75, and a P/S of 7.50 for PYPL. SIRI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SIRI is currently priced at a -1.79% to its one-year price target of 7.27. Comparatively, PYPL is -14.35% relative to its price target of 126.90. This suggests that PYPL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. SIRI has a beta of 1.01 and PYPL’s beta is 0.95. PYPL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SIRI has a short ratio of 10.08 compared to a short interest of 2.21 for PYPL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PYPL.

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) beats Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PYPL generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SIRI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, PYPL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PYPL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.