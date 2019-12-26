Should You Buy Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) or Harmonic Inc. (HLIT)?

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) shares are up more than 61.02% this year and recently increased 5.85% or $0.21 to settle at $3.80. Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT), on the other hand, is up 69.07% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $7.98 and has returned 0.50% during the past week.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) and Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AUY to grow earnings at a 28.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HLIT is expected to grow at a 35.00% annual rate. All else equal, HLIT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 7.93% for Harmonic Inc. (HLIT). AUY’s ROI is -3.10% while HLIT has a ROI of -2.50%. The interpretation is that HLIT’s business generates a higher return on investment than AUY’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AUY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.00. Comparatively, HLIT’s free cash flow per share was +0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, AUY’s free cash flow was 0% while HLIT converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AUY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AUY has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.60 for HLIT. This means that HLIT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AUY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.27 versus a D/E of 0.61 for HLIT. HLIT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AUY trades at a forward P/E of 19.79, a P/B of 0.87, and a P/S of 2.17, compared to a forward P/E of 28.50, a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 1.84 for HLIT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AUY is currently priced at a -1.55% to its one-year price target of 3.86. Comparatively, HLIT is -14.93% relative to its price target of 9.38. This suggests that HLIT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. AUY has a beta of 0.91 and HLIT’s beta is 0.89. HLIT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. AUY has a short ratio of 0.77 compared to a short interest of 10.30 for HLIT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AUY.

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) beats Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HLIT has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. HLIT is more undervalued relative to its price target.