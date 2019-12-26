Should You Buy Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) or NewLink Genetics Corporation (NLNK)?

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) shares are up more than 9.00% this year and recently decreased -0.20% or -$0.12 to settle at $61.28. NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK), on the other hand, is up 53.29% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $2.33 and has returned 45.62% during the past week.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) and NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect VZ to grow earnings at a 2.35% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NLNK is expected to grow at a 15.20% annual rate. All else equal, NLNK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) has an EBITDA margin of 32.04%. This suggests that VZ underlying business is more profitable VZ’s ROI is 12.10% while NLNK has a ROI of -48.20%. The interpretation is that VZ’s business generates a higher return on investment than NLNK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. VZ’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.98. Comparatively, NLNK’s free cash flow per share was -0.18. On a percent-of-sales basis, VZ’s free cash flow was 3.1% while NLNK converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VZ has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 7.30 for NLNK. This means that NLNK can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VZ’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.86 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NLNK. VZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VZ trades at a forward P/E of 12.38, a P/B of 4.30, and a P/S of 1.93, compared to a P/B of 1.00, and a P/S of 107.55 for NLNK. VZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VZ is currently priced at a -0.57% to its one-year price target of 61.63. Comparatively, NLNK is -41.75% relative to its price target of 4.00. This suggests that NLNK is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. VZ has a beta of 0.48 and NLNK’s beta is 1.01. VZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VZ has a short ratio of 3.13 compared to a short interest of 3.88 for NLNK. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VZ.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) beats NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ:NLNK) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VZ is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, VZ has better sentiment signals based on short interest.