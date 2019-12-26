Should You Buy The Williams Companies, Inc. (WMB) or Americas Silver Corporation (USAS)?

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) shares are up more than 8.12% this year and recently decreased -0.42% or -$0.1 to settle at $23.84. Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS), on the other hand, is up 94.55% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.21 and has returned 8.08% during the past week.

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) and Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Pipelines industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WMB to grow earnings at a 11.16% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WMB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.33. Comparatively, USAS’s free cash flow per share was -0.16. On a percent-of-sales basis, WMB’s free cash flow was -4.6% while USAS converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, USAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WMB trades at a forward P/E of 22.60, a P/B of 2.13, and a P/S of 3.48, compared to a forward P/E of 10.70, a P/B of 1.45, and a P/S of 2.31 for USAS. WMB is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WMB is currently priced at a -13.53% to its one-year price target of 27.57. Comparatively, USAS is -39.77% relative to its price target of 5.33. This suggests that USAS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WMB has a short ratio of 2.66 compared to a short interest of 0.33 for USAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for USAS.

Americas Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) beats The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. USAS is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, USAS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, USAS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, USAS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.