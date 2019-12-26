Should You Buy The Walt Disney Company (DIS) or DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD)?

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) shares are up more than 32.50% this year and recently increased 0.42% or $0.61 to settle at $145.29. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD), on the other hand, is down -16.18% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $63.78 and has returned -0.69% during the past week.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) and DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) are the two most active stocks in the Entertainment – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect DIS to grow earnings at a 0.61% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, DD is expected to grow at a 6.14% annual rate. All else equal, DD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 4.42% for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD). DIS’s ROI is 8.40% while DD has a ROI of 3.60%. The interpretation is that DIS’s business generates a higher return on investment than DD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. DIS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.31. Comparatively, DD’s free cash flow per share was -0.87. On a percent-of-sales basis, DIS’s free cash flow was -0.8% while DD converted -0.75% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, DD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. DIS has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 1.60 for DD. This means that DD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. DIS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.53 versus a D/E of 0.43 for DD. DIS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

DIS trades at a forward P/E of 23.37, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 3.77, compared to a forward P/E of 15.00, a P/B of 1.15, and a P/S of 1.31 for DD. DIS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. DIS is currently priced at a -7.03% to its one-year price target of 156.28. Comparatively, DD is -21.01% relative to its price target of 80.74. This suggests that DD is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. DIS has a short ratio of 1.85 compared to a short interest of 1.87 for DD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for DIS.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) beats The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. DD is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, DD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, DD is more undervalued relative to its price target.