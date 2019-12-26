Should You Buy The Coca-Cola Company (KO) or Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (TGS)?

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) shares are up more than 15.54% this year and recently decreased -0.36% or -$0.2 to settle at $54.71. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS), on the other hand, is down -49.39% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $7.31 and has returned 15.30% during the past week.

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) and Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) are the two most active stocks in the Beverages – Soft Drinks industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect KO to grow earnings at a 4.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. The Coca-Cola Company (KO) has an EBITDA margin of 32.51%. This suggests that KO underlying business is more profitable KO’s ROI is 9.30% while TGS has a ROI of 27.20%. The interpretation is that TGS’s business generates a higher return on investment than KO’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. KO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.26. Comparatively, TGS’s free cash flow per share was -2.64. On a percent-of-sales basis, KO’s free cash flow was 3.49% while TGS converted -33.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, KO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. KO has a current ratio of 0.90 compared to 2.70 for TGS. This means that TGS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. KO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.27 versus a D/E of 0.78 for TGS. KO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

KO trades at a forward P/E of 24.30, a P/B of 12.52, and a P/S of 6.64, compared to a forward P/E of 20.31, a P/B of 1.75, and a P/S of 0.97 for TGS. KO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. KO is currently priced at a -6.89% to its one-year price target of 58.76. Comparatively, TGS is -30.78% relative to its price target of 10.56. This suggests that TGS is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. KO has a beta of 0.42 and TGS’s beta is 0.75. KO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. KO has a short ratio of 2.87 compared to a short interest of 1.20 for TGS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TGS.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) beats The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TGS is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, TGS is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TGS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TGS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.