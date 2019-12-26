Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) or Zymeworks Inc. (ZYME)?

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) shares are up more than 18.20% this year and recently decreased -0.56% or -$0.31 to settle at $54.94. Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME), on the other hand, is up 206.54% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $45.00 and has returned 6.74% during the past week.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) and Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) are the two most active stocks in the Regional Airlines industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect LUV to grow earnings at a 10.72% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZYME is expected to grow at a 49.52% annual rate. All else equal, ZYME’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) has an EBITDA margin of 19.05%. This suggests that LUV underlying business is more profitable LUV’s ROI is 18.90% while ZYME has a ROI of -19.70%. The interpretation is that LUV’s business generates a higher return on investment than ZYME’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LUV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.16. Comparatively, ZYME’s free cash flow per share was -0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, LUV’s free cash flow was 2.78% while ZYME converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LUV is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LUV has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 6.80 for ZYME. This means that ZYME can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LUV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ZYME. LUV is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LUV trades at a forward P/E of 11.21, a P/B of 2.95, and a P/S of 1.31, compared to a P/B of 6.32, and a P/S of 31.41 for ZYME. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LUV is currently priced at a -8.34% to its one-year price target of 59.94. Comparatively, ZYME is 80.87% relative to its price target of 24.88. This suggests that LUV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. LUV has a short ratio of 3.90 compared to a short interest of 1.52 for ZYME. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ZYME.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) beats Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZYME is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, ZYME has better sentiment signals based on short interest.