Should You Buy SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) or China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (CJJD)?

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) shares are up more than 48.85% this year and recently increased 0.80% or $0.26 to settle at $32.88. China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD), on the other hand, is down -7.50% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $1.85 and has returned 14.91% during the past week.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) and China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) are the two most active stocks in the Sporting Activities industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SEAS to grow earnings at a 36.90% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CJJD is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, SEAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (SEAS) has an EBITDA margin of 28.02%. This suggests that SEAS underlying business is more profitable SEAS’s ROI is 7.00% while CJJD has a ROI of -2.30%. The interpretation is that SEAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than CJJD’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SEAS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.35. Comparatively, CJJD’s free cash flow per share was +0.25. On a percent-of-sales basis, SEAS’s free cash flow was 7.75% while CJJD converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SEAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. SEAS has a current ratio of 0.40 compared to 1.10 for CJJD. This means that CJJD can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SEAS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.71 versus a D/E of 0.95 for CJJD. SEAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SEAS trades at a forward P/E of 17.37, a P/B of 11.11, and a P/S of 1.86, compared to a P/B of 2.64, and a P/S of 0.58 for CJJD. SEAS is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SEAS is currently priced at a -3.04% to its one-year price target of 33.91. Comparatively, CJJD is -73.57% relative to its price target of 7.00. This suggests that CJJD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. SEAS has a beta of 1.28 and CJJD’s beta is 0.69. CJJD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SEAS has a short ratio of 8.40 compared to a short interest of 1.26 for CJJD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CJJD.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD) beats SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CJJD is growing fastly and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CJJD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CJJD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CJJD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.