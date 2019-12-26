Should You Buy salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) or Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (CRBP)?

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares are up more than 19.19% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.49 to settle at $163.25. Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP), on the other hand, is down -4.97% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $5.55 and has returned 8.29% during the past week.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect CRM to grow earnings at a 18.55% annual rate over the next 5 years.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) has an EBITDA margin of 12.07%. This suggests that CRM underlying business is more profitable CRM’s ROI is 3.70% while CRBP has a ROI of -203.40%. The interpretation is that CRM’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRBP’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CRM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.37. Comparatively, CRBP’s free cash flow per share was -0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, CRM’s free cash flow was 2.47% while CRBP converted -0.39% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CRM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CRM has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.90 for CRBP. This means that CRBP can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CRM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.10 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CRBP. CRM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CRM trades at a forward P/E of 52.61, a P/B of 4.31, and a P/S of 9.07, compared to a P/B of 12.07, and a P/S of 10.05 for CRBP. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CRM is currently priced at a -14.55% to its one-year price target of 191.05. Comparatively, CRBP is -76.68% relative to its price target of 23.80. This suggests that CRBP is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. CRM has a beta of 1.23 and CRBP’s beta is 1.78. CRM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CRM has a short ratio of 3.08 compared to a short interest of 25.17 for CRBP. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRM.

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) beats Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CRM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, CRM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.