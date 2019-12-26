Should You Buy Roku, Inc. (ROKU) or Avid Bioservices, Inc. (CDMO)?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) shares are up more than 375.10% this year and recently increased 3.87% or $5.43 to settle at $145.57. Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), on the other hand, is up 95.85% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $8.03 and has returned 10.61% during the past week.

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) and Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) are the two most active stocks in the CATV Systems industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect ROKU to grow earnings at a 13.70% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CDMO is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CDMO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. ROKU’s ROI is -5.20% while CDMO has a ROI of -10.00%. The interpretation is that ROKU’s business generates a higher return on investment than CDMO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. ROKU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, CDMO’s free cash flow per share was +0.07. On a percent-of-sales basis, ROKU’s free cash flow was -0% while CDMO converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CDMO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ROKU has a current ratio of 2.50 compared to 1.70 for CDMO. This means that ROKU can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ROKU’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for CDMO. ROKU is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ROKU trades at a P/B of 36.67, and a P/S of 17.41, compared to a forward P/E of 200.75, a P/B of 9.23, and a P/S of 6.83 for CDMO. ROKU is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ROKU is currently priced at a -0.8% to its one-year price target of 146.75. Comparatively, CDMO is -18.89% relative to its price target of 9.90. This suggests that CDMO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. ROKU has a short ratio of 0.55 compared to a short interest of 6.76 for CDMO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ROKU.

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) beats Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CDMO generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CDMO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, CDMO is more undervalued relative to its price target.