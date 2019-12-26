Should You Buy QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) or Gates Industrial Corporation plc (GTES)?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares are up more than 55.98% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.32 to settle at $88.77. Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES), on the other hand, is up 1.66% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $13.46 and has returned 4.34% during the past week.

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) and Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect QCOM to grow earnings at a 27.03% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GTES is expected to grow at a -6.50% annual rate. All else equal, QCOM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM) has an EBITDA margin of 32.55%. This suggests that QCOM underlying business is more profitable QCOM’s ROI is 21.30% while GTES has a ROI of 9.30%. The interpretation is that QCOM’s business generates a higher return on investment than GTES’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. QCOM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.16. Comparatively, GTES’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, QCOM’s free cash flow was 0.75% while GTES converted 1.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GTES is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. QCOM has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 3.20 for GTES. This means that GTES can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. QCOM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 3.25 versus a D/E of 1.15 for GTES. QCOM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

QCOM trades at a forward P/E of 14.54, a P/B of 21.65, and a P/S of 5.43, compared to a forward P/E of 14.46, a P/B of 1.52, and a P/S of 1.24 for GTES. QCOM is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. QCOM is currently priced at a -8.64% to its one-year price target of 97.16. Comparatively, GTES is -0.3% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that QCOM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. QCOM has a short ratio of 1.86 compared to a short interest of 6.75 for GTES. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QCOM.

Gates Industrial Corporation plc (NYSE:GTES) beats QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GTES is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GTES is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis,