Should You Buy Polaris Inc. (PII) or Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)?

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) shares are up more than 32.37% this year and recently decreased -0.03% or -$0.03 to settle at $101.50. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC), on the other hand, is up 15.08% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $59.05 and has returned -3.21% during the past week.

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) and Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) are the two most active stocks in the Recreational Vehicles industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect PII to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, LNC is expected to grow at a 9.80% annual rate. All else equal, PII’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 7.05% for Lincoln National Corporation (LNC). PII’s ROI is 13.90% while LNC has a ROI of 10.00%. The interpretation is that PII’s business generates a higher return on investment than LNC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. PII’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.31. Comparatively, LNC’s free cash flow per share was +0.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, PII’s free cash flow was 2.32% while LNC converted 0.34% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PII is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PII’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.76 versus a D/E of 0.32 for LNC. PII is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PII trades at a forward P/E of 14.85, a P/B of 6.16, and a P/S of 0.93, compared to a forward P/E of 5.87, a P/B of 0.59, and a P/S of 0.67 for LNC. PII is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. PII is currently priced at a -9.38% to its one-year price target of 112.00. Comparatively, LNC is -16.75% relative to its price target of 70.93. This suggests that LNC is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. PII has a beta of 1.45 and LNC’s beta is 1.96. PII’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. PII has a short ratio of 4.00 compared to a short interest of 3.60 for LNC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LNC.

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) beats Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LNC is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, LNC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LNC is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LNC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.