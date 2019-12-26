Should You Buy Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) or MAG Silver Corp. (MAG)?

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) shares are up more than 24.77% this year and recently increased 0.98% or $0.41 to settle at $42.18. MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG), on the other hand, is up 63.56% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $11.94 and has returned 8.94% during the past week.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) and MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NEM to grow earnings at a 21.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) has an EBITDA margin of 20.86%. This suggests that NEM underlying business is more profitable

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NEM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.31. Comparatively, MAG’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, NEM’s free cash flow was 3.5% while MAG converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, NEM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. NEM has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 218.60 for MAG. This means that MAG can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NEM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.35 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MAG. NEM is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NEM trades at a forward P/E of 21.69, a P/B of 1.61, and a P/S of 3.92, compared to a forward P/E of 43.42, a P/B of 4.80, for MAG. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. NEM is currently priced at a -10.26% to its one-year price target of 47.00.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. NEM has a beta of -0.03 and MAG’s beta is 0.51. NEM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. NEM has a short ratio of 2.72 compared to a short interest of 4.78 for MAG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NEM.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) beats MAG Silver Corp. (NYSE:MAG) on a total of 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. NEM is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, NEM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, Finally, NEM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.