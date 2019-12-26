Should You Buy Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) or Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE)?

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) shares are up more than 33.93% this year and recently decreased -0.10% or -$0.03 to settle at $29.76. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (AMEX:CBOE), on the other hand, is up 21.61% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $118.97 and has returned 1.94% during the past week.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) and Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) are the two most active stocks in the Building Materials Wholesale industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect LPX to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CBOE is expected to grow at a 2.23% annual rate. All else equal, LPX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 30.42% for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (CBOE).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. LPX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.04. Comparatively, CBOE’s free cash flow per share was +0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, LPX’s free cash flow was 0.17% while CBOE converted 1.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CBOE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LPX trades at a forward P/E of 16.98, a P/B of 2.98, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a forward P/E of 24.08, a P/B of 4.23, and a P/S of 4.99 for CBOE. LPX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LPX is currently priced at a -8.43% to its one-year price target of 32.50. Comparatively, CBOE is -1.57% relative to its price target of 120.87. This suggests that LPX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. LPX has a short ratio of 3.20 compared to a short interest of 3.83 for CBOE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LPX.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX) beats Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (AMEX:CBOE) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LPX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, LPX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, LPX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LPX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.