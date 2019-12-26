Should You Buy Juniper Networks, Inc. (JNPR) or iRobot Corporation (IRBT)?

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) shares are down more than -9.74% this year and recently decreased -0.74% or -$0.18 to settle at $24.29. iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT), on the other hand, is down -39.17% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $50.94 and has returned 3.28% during the past week.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) and iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect JNPR to grow earnings at a 0.41% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IRBT is expected to grow at a 18.00% annual rate. All else equal, IRBT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 12.05% for iRobot Corporation (IRBT). JNPR’s ROI is 8.80% while IRBT has a ROI of 16.30%. The interpretation is that IRBT’s business generates a higher return on investment than JNPR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. JNPR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, IRBT’s free cash flow per share was -2.28. On a percent-of-sales basis, JNPR’s free cash flow was 1.94% while IRBT converted -5.9% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, JNPR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. JNPR has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 3.00 for IRBT. This means that IRBT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. JNPR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.36 versus a D/E of 0.00 for IRBT. JNPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

JNPR trades at a forward P/E of 13.09, a P/B of 1.79, and a P/S of 1.83, compared to a forward P/E of 47.52, a P/B of 2.30, and a P/S of 1.24 for IRBT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. JNPR is currently priced at a -7.4% to its one-year price target of 26.23. Comparatively, IRBT is -4.48% relative to its price target of 53.33. This suggests that JNPR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. JNPR has a beta of 0.98 and IRBT’s beta is 1.47. JNPR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. JNPR has a short ratio of 5.03 compared to a short interest of 8.18 for IRBT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for JNPR.

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) beats iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. JNPR is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, JNPR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, JNPR is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, JNPR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.