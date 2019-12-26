Should You Buy Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) or Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)?

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) shares are up more than 94.97% this year and recently increased 8.39% or $0.27 to settle at $3.49. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE), on the other hand, is up 36.63% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $2.35 and has returned -1.26% during the past week.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) and Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HMY to grow earnings at a 0.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CLNE is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, CLNE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 13.82% for Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE). HMY’s ROI is -8.20% while CLNE has a ROI of 0.60%. The interpretation is that CLNE’s business generates a higher return on investment than HMY’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. On a percent-of-sales basis, HMY’s free cash flow was 0% while CLNE converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HMY is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. HMY has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 1.80 for CLNE. This means that CLNE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HMY’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.17 for CLNE. HMY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HMY trades at a forward P/E of 5.87, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 1.00, compared to a P/B of 0.98, and a P/S of 1.54 for CLNE. HMY is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. HMY is currently priced at a -10.51% to its one-year price target of 3.90. Comparatively, CLNE is -60.83% relative to its price target of 6.00. This suggests that CLNE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. HMY has a beta of -1.55 and CLNE’s beta is 1.96. HMY’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HMY has a short ratio of 0.90 compared to a short interest of 2.17 for CLNE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HMY.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) beats Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CLNE has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CLNE is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, CLNE is more undervalued relative to its price target.