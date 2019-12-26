Should You Buy Halliburton Company (HAL) or New Gold Inc. (NGD)?

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) shares are down more than -6.47% this year and recently decreased -0.12% or -$0.03 to settle at $24.86. New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD), on the other hand, is up 12.86% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.85 and has returned 1.68% during the past week.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) and New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect HAL to grow earnings at a -6.87% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, NGD is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, NGD’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Halliburton Company (HAL) has an EBITDA margin of 14.74%. This suggests that HAL underlying business is more profitable HAL’s ROI is 11.40% while NGD has a ROI of -58.90%. The interpretation is that HAL’s business generates a higher return on investment than NGD’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. HAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, NGD’s free cash flow per share was +0.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, HAL’s free cash flow was 1.54% while NGD converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HAL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. HAL has a current ratio of 2.40 compared to 1.80 for NGD. This means that HAL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. HAL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.07 versus a D/E of 0.79 for NGD. HAL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

HAL trades at a forward P/E of 18.99, a P/B of 2.24, and a P/S of 0.94, compared to a forward P/E of 42.70, a P/B of 0.54, and a P/S of 0.92 for NGD. HAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. HAL is currently priced at a -7.2% to its one-year price target of 26.79. Comparatively, NGD is -77.69% relative to its price target of 3.81. This suggests that NGD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. HAL has a beta of 1.53 and NGD’s beta is 0.99. NGD’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. HAL has a short ratio of 3.62 compared to a short interest of 1.52 for NGD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for NGD.

New Gold Inc. (NYSE:NGD) beats Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. NGD is more profitable and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, NGD is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, NGD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, NGD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.