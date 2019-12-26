Should You Buy Gulfport Energy Corporation (GPOR) or Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC)?

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) shares are down more than -52.52% this year and recently increased 0.32% or $0.01 to settle at $3.11. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC), on the other hand, is up 34.34% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $23.63 and has returned -1.50% during the past week.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) are the two most active stocks in the Independent Oil & Gas industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, SC is expected to grow at a 6.20% annual rate. All else equal, SC’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 49% for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC). GPOR’s ROI is 7.20% while SC has a ROI of 2.20%. The interpretation is that GPOR’s business generates a higher return on investment than SC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. GPOR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.49. Comparatively, SC’s free cash flow per share was -2.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, GPOR’s free cash flow was 5.9% while SC converted -12.48% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPOR is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

GPOR’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.58 versus a D/E of 5.12 for SC. SC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

GPOR trades at a forward P/E of 7.37, a P/B of 0.14, and a P/S of 0.36, compared to a forward P/E of 8.02, a P/B of 1.11, and a P/S of 1.03 for SC. GPOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. GPOR is currently priced at a -18.8% to its one-year price target of 3.83. Comparatively, SC is -13.98% relative to its price target of 27.47. This suggests that GPOR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. GPOR has a beta of 0.92 and SC’s beta is 1.00. GPOR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. GPOR has a short ratio of 6.21 compared to a short interest of 5.58 for SC. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SC.

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) beats Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPOR is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, GPOR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GPOR is more undervalued relative to its price target.