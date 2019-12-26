Should You Buy GreenSky, Inc. (GSKY) or Gold Standard Ventures Corp (GSV)?

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) shares are down more than -5.64% this year and recently decreased -1.85% or -$0.17 to settle at $9.03. Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV), on the other hand, is down -41.88% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $0.73 and has returned 3.76% during the past week.

GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) are the two most active stocks in the Business Software & Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect GSKY to grow earnings at a 13.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GSV is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, GSKY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. GSKY’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.15. Comparatively, GSV’s free cash flow per share was -0.01.

GSKY trades at a forward P/E of 14.42, a P/B of 25.80, and a P/S of 3.02, compared to a P/B of 1.16, for GSV. GSKY is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. GSKY is currently priced at a 14.59% to its one-year price target of 7.88. Comparatively, GSV is -59.67% relative to its price target of 1.81. This suggests that GSV is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. GSKY has a short ratio of 31.91 compared to a short interest of 7.07 for GSV. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GSV.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSE:GSV) beats GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. GSV is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, GSV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, GSV is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, GSV has better sentiment signals based on short interest.