Should You Buy Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) or Contango Oil & Gas Company (MCF)?

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) shares are up more than 106.35% this year and recently increased 0.66% or $0.13 to settle at $19.81. Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF), on the other hand, is up 16.92% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $3.80 and has returned 4.68% during the past week.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) and Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) are the two most active stocks in the Pollution & Treatment Controls industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AQUA to grow earnings at a 11.78% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. AQUA’s ROI is -0.60% while MCF has a ROI of -59.80%. The interpretation is that AQUA’s business generates a higher return on investment than MCF’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. AQUA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, MCF’s free cash flow per share was -0.44. On a percent-of-sales basis, AQUA’s free cash flow was 2.14% while MCF converted -0.05% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AQUA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AQUA has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 0.50 for MCF. This means that AQUA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AQUA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.76 versus a D/E of 0.16 for MCF. AQUA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AQUA trades at a forward P/E of 31.30, a P/B of 6.27, and a P/S of 1.55, compared to a P/B of 0.91, and a P/S of 7.91 for MCF. AQUA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AQUA is currently priced at a 7.66% to its one-year price target of 18.40. Comparatively, MCF is 70.4% relative to its price target of 2.23. This suggests that AQUA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AQUA has a short ratio of 2.37 compared to a short interest of 7.20 for MCF. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AQUA.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) beats Contango Oil & Gas Company (NYSE:MCF) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AQUA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. AQUA is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AQUA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.