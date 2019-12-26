Should You Buy Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) or Evolus, Inc. (EOLS)?

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) shares are up more than 78.52% this year and recently increased 4.31% or $0.33 to settle at $7.98. Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS), on the other hand, is up 1.26% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $12.05 and has returned -0.74% during the past week.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) and Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, EOLS is expected to grow at a 17.60% annual rate. All else equal, EOLS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) has an EBITDA margin of 8.34%. This suggests that CDE underlying business is more profitable

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. CDE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.05. Comparatively, EOLS’s free cash flow per share was -0.93.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. CDE has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 3.70 for EOLS. This means that EOLS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CDE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.32 versus a D/E of 0.00 for EOLS. CDE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CDE trades at a forward P/E of 42.45, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 3.00, compared to a P/B of 19.44, and a P/S of 25.56 for EOLS. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. CDE is currently priced at a 11.61% to its one-year price target of 7.15. Comparatively, EOLS is -52.56% relative to its price target of 25.40. This suggests that EOLS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. CDE has a short ratio of 2.15 compared to a short interest of 10.70 for EOLS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CDE.

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) beats Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. EOLS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. EOLS is more undervalued relative to its price target.