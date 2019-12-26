Should You Buy CenturyLink, Inc. (CTL) or The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX)?

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares are down more than -13.14% this year and recently decreased -0.23% or -$0.03 to settle at $13.16. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX), on the other hand, is up 34.96% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $60.38 and has returned -0.61% during the past week.

CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) and The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) are the two most active stocks in the Telecom Services – Domestic industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect CTL to grow earnings at a 7.40% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TJX is expected to grow at a 8.98% annual rate. All else equal, TJX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 12.61% for The TJX Companies, Inc. (TJX). CTL’s ROI is 0.90% while TJX has a ROI of 41.80%. The interpretation is that TJX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CTL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CTL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.61. Comparatively, TJX’s free cash flow per share was +0.23. On a percent-of-sales basis, CTL’s free cash flow was 2.84% while TJX converted 0.71% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CTL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CTL has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 1.20 for TJX. This means that TJX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CTL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.57 versus a D/E of 0.40 for TJX. CTL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CTL trades at a forward P/E of 9.22, a P/B of 1.03, and a P/S of 0.64, compared to a forward P/E of 21.05, a P/B of 13.15, and a P/S of 1.80 for TJX. CTL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. CTL is currently priced at a 1.94% to its one-year price target of 12.91. Comparatively, TJX is -7.84% relative to its price target of 65.52. This suggests that TJX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. CTL has a beta of 0.92 and TJX’s beta is 0.68. TJX’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. CTL has a short ratio of 9.07 compared to a short interest of 2.31 for TJX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TJX.

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) beats CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TJX has higher cash flow per share, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CTL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TJX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TJX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.