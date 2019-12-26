Should You Buy Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) or Arlo Technologies, Inc. (ARLO)?

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) shares are up more than 53.87% this year and recently increased 3.70% or $0.22 to settle at $6.17. Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO), on the other hand, is down -56.21% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $4.37 and has returned 2.58% during the past week.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) and Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. CALA’s ROI is -45.20% while ARLO has a ROI of -26.10%. The interpretation is that ARLO’s business generates a higher return on investment than CALA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. CALA’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.36. Comparatively, ARLO’s free cash flow per share was +0.19. On a percent-of-sales basis, CALA’s free cash flow was -0.09% while ARLO converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ARLO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. CALA has a current ratio of 7.40 compared to 1.70 for ARLO. This means that CALA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CALA’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for ARLO. CALA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CALA trades at a P/B of 2.75, compared to a P/B of 1.84, and a P/S of 0.91 for ARLO. CALA is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. CALA is currently priced at a -42.6% to its one-year price target of 10.75. Comparatively, ARLO is -14.31% relative to its price target of 5.10. This suggests that CALA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CALA has a short ratio of 3.32 compared to a short interest of 4.19 for ARLO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CALA.

Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) beats Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ARLO higher liquidity, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.