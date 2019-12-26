Should You Buy Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (AIMT) or XBiotech Inc. (XBIT)?

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) shares are up more than 36.45% this year and recently increased 1.73% or $0.56 to settle at $32.64. XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT), on the other hand, is up 292.72% year to date as of 12/24/2019. It currently trades at $19.95 and has returned 0.30% during the past week.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) and XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect AIMT to grow earnings at a 34.60% annual rate over the next 5 years.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. AIMT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.85. Comparatively, XBIT’s free cash flow per share was -0.13.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. AIMT has a current ratio of 4.60 compared to 20.20 for XBIT. This means that XBIT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AIMT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.26 versus a D/E of 0.00 for XBIT. AIMT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AIMT trades at a P/B of 13.38, compared to a forward P/E of 86.74, a P/B of 12.63, for XBIT. AIMT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. AIMT is currently priced at a -30.42% to its one-year price target of 46.91. Comparatively, XBIT is -28.75% relative to its price target of 28.00. This suggests that AIMT is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. AIMT has a beta of -0.04 and XBIT’s beta is 0.58. AIMT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. AIMT has a short ratio of 13.03 compared to a short interest of 14.57 for XBIT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for AIMT.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIMT) beats XBiotech Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIT) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. AIMT is growing fastly and generates a higher return on investment. AIMT is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, AIMT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.